Junglee: Trailer for Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming adventure film will release on 28 February

The trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action-adventure film Junglee, will be released on 28 February. The film is a unique tale about the relationship between one man and his herd of elephant friends.

Last seen with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho, Vidyut will portray the role of Ashwath, who after his homecoming to family elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher's racket.

Vidyut has spent time learning Kalaripayattu in Kerala, which reportedly helped him understand his character better. He had to communicate with various elephant whisperers to emotionally connect with the character on screen. "This particular relationship is built on understanding. You cannot command it." For the past 25 to 30 years, Bollywood has not come up with films specifically around animals, stated the actor and that was more reason why he has his hopes pinned on the film. "It’s the kind of film that I wanted to see when growing up,” he told Mirror.

Junglee is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who is known for his popular films The Mask & The Scorpion King. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film is slated to release on 5 March.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 17:39:04 IST