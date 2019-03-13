Junglee Song Fakeera Ghar Aaja: Vidyut Jammwal wistfully recalls his childhood days in Jubin Nautiyal's nostalgic number

The first song from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Junglee, 'Fakeera Ghar Aaja', is a wistful homecoming song that reminds one of one's roots. The much-awaited action adventure film is a unique tale about the relationship between one man and his herd of elephant friends.

'Fakeera Ghar Aaja' begins with Vidyut Jammwal rowing down a river to his picturesque childhood home, which he had left behind to pursue martial arts. From the thick foliage that skirt the hamlet to the damp soil, everything around him reeks of fond memories of his growing up years. His home is spruced up with marigold flowers and mango leaves to celebrate a wedding ceremony. In the midst of the laughter and merriment, there is a growing fondness between Jammwal and Pooja Sawant's characters.

'Fakeera Ghyar Aaja' also sheds light on the relationship of the majestic tusker Bhola and his human friend.

The song has been composed by Sameer Uddin, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and penned by Anvita Dutt.

Directed by Chuck Russell, known for his popular films The Mask and The Scorpion King, and produced by Vineet Jain, Junglee is slated to release on 29 March.

Watch the song here.

