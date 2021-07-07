The makers are yet to announce the cast for Jeevajothi Santhakumar's biopic

Junglee Pictures, known for films like Badhaai Ho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Talvar and Raazi, is all set to bring to screen an untold story inspired by true events.

Junglee Pictures has acquired the life rights in all languages of Jeevajothi Santhakumar and is currently in the process of putting together a script inspired by her life and an incident around her life involving a restaurant mogul who was accused of a crime that shocked the nation resulting in a conviction - P Rajagopal V State of Tamil Nadu.

The film will trace the making of the rags-to-riches businessman, a connoisseur of food, who founded the biggest south Indian food chain that has over 100 outlets across 28 countries. Also, a family man who was worshipped for his huge-hearted generosity by not only his employees but also by the diners who loved the no-fuss, high-quality South Indian fare served in his restaurants in India and across the globe. It will also delve into how his pursuit of the unwilling Jeevajothi – less than half his age at the time and the events that followed which led to him being accused of the murder of Jeevajothi’s husband Prince Santhakumar and eventually being convicted of the crime by the Supreme Court.

We spoke to Jeevajothi Santhakumar who is looking forward to sharing her story with the world. She shared in a statement, “I am overwhelmed and elated by Junglee Pictures’ decision to make a feature film about my legal and emotional battle with this affluent hotelier, a struggle that went on for 18 years. I am confident that seeing this story on the big screen will bring about a drastic change in the status quo of patriarchy.”

Junglee Pictures has signed on renowned screenwriter Bhavani Iyer to pen this one. After the blockbuster Raazi, this is Junglee Pictures’ second collaboration with her.

The makers will soon announce the cast on board for this project.