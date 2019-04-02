Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure rakes in Rs 2.40 cr on Day 4

Hollywood director Chuck Russell, known for helming films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask and The Scorpion King, made his Bollywood debut with Junglee, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. The film had an opening of a mere Rs 3.35 crore, Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.05 crore on Sunday.

The action adventure flick is going to rake in Rs 2.40 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 16.25 crore. Trade analysts write that the film needs to gain momentum over the weekdays. Junglee may also be affected by the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

#Junglee is steady on the lower side... Needs to maintain the momentum on remaining weekdays... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2019

Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut in John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, plays Ashwath. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve. Jammwal was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho.

The film that also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni. Junglee has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

