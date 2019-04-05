Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film makes Rs 21.20 cr in first week

Vidyut Jammwal's latest adventure-action film, Junglee continues its winning spell at the box office. Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, the action adventure movie also stars Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in the lead roles.

Trade analysts reveal Junglee had low collections in the first week of around Rs.21.20 crore but it managed to hold pretty well on the weekdays. However, it is crucial to trend into the second week to gain respectable figures.

#Junglee finds favour in mass circuits... Week 1 is lower than expected... Trends lower than #Commando2... Biz in Week 2 crucial for satisfactory results... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 1.90 cr, Wed 1.55 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 21.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

According to BoxofficeIndia report, "The film has fared better in the states of Bihar and CP Berar. It has fetched a good 24 crore from satellite and digital so a 15-16 crore theatrical share will take it very close to recovery."

Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut in John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, plays Ashwath. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani, the film was released on 29 March.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 18:47:04 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.