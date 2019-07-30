Julie Andrews to bring her new memoir to life, reflect on career in one-off show in London

Oscar-winning actress Julie Andrews will reflect on her career at a special live show in London.

Southbank Centre announced on 29 July that the 83-year-old star will appear in conversation with actor Alex Jennings at an event on 2 November following the release of her new memoir, 'Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years'.

☂ UK EXCLUSIVE ☂Julie Andrews flies into @southbankcentre to reflect on her most iconic roles as she celebrates the publication of her new book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. Members priority booking opens Tuesday 30 July https://t.co/C9vRd4oDpl — Southbank Centre (@southbankcentre) July 29, 2019

The chat, which is billed as an “intimate journey” taking the audience through the Mary Poppins star’s career, will be followed by an audience question and answer session.

The book will be published on 15 October and is co-written with Emma Walton Hamilton, Andrews' daughter with Tony Walton, and follows the ups and downs of the actor's personal and professional life.

"Not only does [Andrews] discuss her work in now-classic films and her collaborations with giants of cinema and television; she also unveils her personal story of adjusting to a new and often daunting world," according to a press release.

Andrews made her debut with West End in 1948, and her Broadway bow in 1954 with The Boy Friend. Julie became immensely popular for her roles in musicals like The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Darling Lili.

Over the course of her career, she has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, five Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys, and the Screen Actors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to the performing arts.

Andrews last appeared in the Netflix series, Julie's Greenroom. She will also voice for Lady Whistledown in Netflix's forthcoming series adaptation of Bridgerton.

Meanwhile, Jennings, a three-time Olivier Award-winning actor, has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, and played King Edward VIII in Netflix’s The Crown.

