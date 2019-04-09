Julianne Moore cast as lead in JJ Abrams' Apple series Lisey's Story; Stephen King to pen all eight episodes

Apple is continuing to amp up its roster of original series, the latest being an adaptation of Stephen King's 2006 horror romance Lisey's Story. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has been roped in to lead the series, reports Variety.

In a rare instance, Stephen King will pen all the eight episodes of the show, which will be executive produced by JJ Abrams under Warner Bros/Bad Robot Productions. Moore and King will also executive produce Lisey's Story.

Moore will play the protagonist, a widow of a famous and wildly successful novelist, Scott Landon. The show will be set two years after the death of her husband, when she is forced to strange, repressed memories of her husband that she had long forgotten.

Lisey's Story is the third project for Abrams' Bad Robot at Apple, following Sara Bareilles' Little Voice and Jennifer Garner-starrer My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

This will be Moore's first leading role in a series. The actress had earlier appeared in a few episodes of 30 Rock and As the World Turns. She has also appeared in HBO movie Game Change, for which she won an Emmy Award.

Last month, Apple unveiled a catalogue of new shows for its streaming video service Apple TV+.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 11:58:43 IST

