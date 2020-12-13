Julia Roberts to co-produce, lead Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me
The Last Thing He Told Me, also produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, is based on Laura Dave's upcoming novel
Hollywood star Julia Roberts has set Apple series The Last Thing He Told Me as her next acting project.
The actor, who previously fronted Amazon's Homecoming season one, will also produce the show, which is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave.
The Last Thing He Told Me will follow a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband's disappearance.
The novel is set to be published by Simon & Schuster in May 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dave will adapt alongside her husband Josh Singer, known for working on movies such as Spotlight and First Man.
The series hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Disney's 20th Television.
Roberts will serve as executive producer along with Dave and Singer, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, and Red Om Films' Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank is a ‘watchable entry in the annals of Hollywood self-obsession’ despite historical contentions
Most characters in David Fincher’s Mank are embedded in a spectacle that shimmers with knowing artificiality
Hugh Keays-Byrne, known for playing Mad Max: Fury Road's Immortan Joe, passes away aged 73
Hugh Keays-Byrne's representative confirmed that the actor had a peaceful death on Tuesday morning
Radhika Apte's Hollywood film A Call To Spy to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December
Radhika Apte's espionage thriller A Call To Spy is based on three World War II heroines and also stars Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic.