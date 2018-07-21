Julia Roberts-starrer Amazon Prime Video thriller Homecoming to release on 9 November

The teaser of Homecoming, the psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts, released on Friday. The Amazon Prime Video original follows the story of Heidi Bergman essayed by Roberts, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Centre.

The Geist Group facility helps soldiers transition back to civilian life and Walter Cruz is one of them. The character of the soldier, eager to get back to civilian life, is portrayed by Stephen James. Bobby Cannavale essays the role of the ambitious Colin Belfast who oversees the facility and whose maniac demands are deemed questionable.

The series follows Heidi's life four years later wherein she is working as a small-town waitress and living with her mother, played by Sissy Spacek. Things start building up when a Department of Defense auditor meets Heidi and asks her about why she left the Homecoming facility. It is then that Heidi begins to realise that there might be another story behind the one that she has been telling herself.

Directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, the series is based on the popular podcast of the same name. It is created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The series also stars Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky and Dermot Mulroney among others. Homecoming will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 16:32 PM