Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2020

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced on Thursday the full list of actors, musicians, and performers who will get a Walk of Fame star in 2020.

Actors Julia Roberts and Chris Hemsworth along with DC superhero Batman will be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame.

In the Television category, talk-show hosts Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams will be honoured with stars on the iconic LA street, alongside Christina Applegate,Terry Crews, Wendy Williams, Milo Ventimiglia, Kathie Lee Gifford and and Andy Kaufman (posthumous).

Apart from Roberts and Hemsworth, the Motion Pictures category also includes two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, Ruth E Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer and Lina Wertmuller.

Musicians Elvis Costello, Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker and Muddy Waters (posthumous) made it to the category of Recording.

In Live Theatre/Live Performance section, stand-up comedy veteran Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter were selected for the honour.

Famed radio journalist and NPR personality Susan Stamburg, host of Weekend Edition, was the only celebrity who will be honored in the category for contributions to the radio medium.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 11:58:23 IST