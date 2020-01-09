Juhi Chawla says instead of criticising the government, people should reflect on their own conduct

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday said instead of constantly criticising the government, one should reflect on own conduct. The actor attended an event which aimed to counter "Free Kashmir (narrative), anti-India slogans, false propaganda and clear the misconception."

She said as artistes, it's unfair to be questioned about incidents "just for a reaction" when they should be given time to truly understand the situation.

"We are going to work, thinking how to execute our task, then some incident happens somewhere and suddenly the media asks, 'what do you think about this?' We haven't understood the matter, people haven't understood the matter but you need a reaction.

"Let people understand, whether it's NRC (National Register of Citizens) or CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), and what's it about, why is this being talked about," she said.

The actor said it is sad that people talk about division more than unity.

"Everyone is quick to talk about dividing. Why don't we talk about uniting? Why does everyone say 'what is the government doing, why is it doing this?' but I say if you point one finger there then three fingers are at you. What are we doing? Let's be calm, understand the situation," she added.

Recenty, Deepika Padukone had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus to express solidarity with the students and faculty after they were attacked by a masked mob. Her presence at the varsity was lauded by many, possibly encouraging other members of the film fraternity to share their opinions on the issue.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 12:09:44 IST