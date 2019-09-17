You are here:

Juhi Chawla appears as guest judge for semi finals of Madhuri Dixit's reality show, Dance Deewane

FP Staff

Sep 17, 2019 18:34:32 IST

Actress Juhi Chawla made an appearance at the semi finals of dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She took to Twitter to share the development and mentioned how she was reunited with her Gulaab Gang co-star Madhuri Dixit.

Show host Arjun Bijlani also shared a picture of himself with the two divas on stage. He wrote, "Today was a good day on the sets of course because of these two gorgeous ladies."

Juhi chose to wear a long bottle green lehenga and took to stage to match steps with judges, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan.


@iamjuhichawla in the house... @thetusharkalia #dancedeewane

Dixit was last seen in the blockbuster comedy Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta and Arshad Warsi. She also had a role in the Karan Johar-produced Kalank, which had an ensemble cast.

