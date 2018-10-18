You are here:

Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret to get film adaptation from Kelly Fremon Craig

Oct,18 2018 18:34:46 IST

Los Angeles: Judy Blume has at long last agreed to a feature film adaptation of her seminal 1970 young adult novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

FILE - In this May 31, 2015, photo, author Judy Blume speaks about her new book, "In the Unlikely Event," her first novel for adults in 17 years, at BookCon in New York. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and Hollywood is calling. Judy Blume has at long last agreed to a feature film adaptation of her seminal young adult novel from 1970. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig is set to adapt and direct the film, which will be produced by James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films. It does not yet have a script or distributor.

Fremon Craig tweeted the news on Wednesday, writing that “thrilled is an understatement.” She’s known for writing and directing the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen.

Blume tweeted in August that she was in Los Angeles meeting about film and series adaptations of her books after years of turning down offers.

Deadline first reported the news.

