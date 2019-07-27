You are here:

Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon reacts to Kamaal R Khan's 'sexist' comment

FP Staff

Jul 27, 2019 13:43:05 IST

Kanika Dhillon and Kamal Rashid Khan recently engaged in a virtual war of words, after the self-proclaimed film critic Kamal tweeted about the Judgementall Hai Kya screenwriter. Khan, who often posts film reviews on his YouTube channel, commented on Kanika's choice of subject for her films.

"I was always thinking that why does so beautiful girl #KanikaDhillon talks so much about sex in her films? Because I saw her beautiful pics only. But then I got chance to see her personally. And I came to know that she doesn’t have any other option to get out her frustration," said Khan in a now-unavailable tweet.

Kanika has reacted to this statement and lashed out at Khan, stating that she is proud to be a woman with opinions and a strong voice. Almost as if the cherry on the icing, the screenwriter adds, "Hopefully, one day, you'll be man enough to deal with it."

Dhillon's response brought in mass support with people reacting to Kamaal's post. Check the Twitter reactions out

Kanika has penned scripts for Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath, before working on Judgementall Hai Kya.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 13:59:14 IST

