Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon reacts to Kamaal R Khan's 'sexist' comment

Kanika Dhillon and Kamal Rashid Khan recently engaged in a virtual war of words, after the self-proclaimed film critic Kamal tweeted about the Judgementall Hai Kya screenwriter. Khan, who often posts film reviews on his YouTube channel, commented on Kanika's choice of subject for her films.

"I was always thinking that why does so beautiful girl #KanikaDhillon talks so much about sex in her films? Because I saw her beautiful pics only. But then I got chance to see her personally. And I came to know that she doesn’t have any other option to get out her frustration," said Khan in a now-unavailable tweet.

Kanika has reacted to this statement and lashed out at Khan, stating that she is proud to be a woman with opinions and a strong voice. Almost as if the cherry on the icing, the screenwriter adds, "Hopefully, one day, you'll be man enough to deal with it."

Check out what Kanika Dhillon said

He bullies ppl;attacks women,passes lewd sexist comments,indulges in slander.N v let him so he gets more obnoxious!Attack us-4 what?4 tryin 2 do R jobs!Yes I’m aWOMAN;I’m self made,I’m pretty n I have a VOICE! Hopefully oneday ull b man enuf 2deal wid it! @kamaalrkhan getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/lVsaw1QkST — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) July 25, 2019

Dhillon's response brought in mass support with people reacting to Kamaal's post. Check the Twitter reactions out

Khud ki shakal bhi dekh Lena kabhi mirror Mei Insan hone pe sharam aa jayegi — Kailasha (@_kailash) July 25, 2019

You cant judge ....Its like you are not into a sexual relationship with anyone ....Thats y you could bring this thing ...#shameful — Atul (@atul_recites) July 25, 2019

Mocking a woman is like drinking too much wine. It may be fun for a short time, but the hangover is hell.” — Beebusy (@danceridah) July 25, 2019

Kanika has penned scripts for Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath, before working on Judgementall Hai Kya.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 13:59:14 IST