Judgementall Hai Kya audience review: Kangana Rananut aces a gutsy role in this edge-of-your-seat thriller

(Every Friday, Firstpost will be running an audience review of the big release of the week, in an attempt to answer the most fundamental question: should you watch this film or not?)

What is Judgementall Hai Kya about?

Directed by actor and screenwriter Prakash Kovelamudi from Telugu cinema, and screenplay written by the very talented Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological black comedy film backed by Balaji Telefilms.

Kangana plays Bobby Grewal in the film. A girl with a troubled childhood who also suffers from 'acute psychosis'. She plays a dubbing artist in the movie and gets inspired by the characters she lends her voice to. She’s an unapologetic soul who only trusts her mind and instincts. She has black cat named Panauti (bad omen). Bobby has a crazy fashion sense and quirky dark humour. Her character is so twisted that she prefers going to an asylum rather than spending ₹20,000 for her bail.

Rajkkumar plays the role of Keshav who works for a pesticide company and comes to live with his wife (Amrya Dastur) in Kangana's house as a tenant. They have a lovely marriage which makes Bobby suspicious. And just as her obsession with Keshav reaches it’s prime, there’s a murder. Bobby thinks Keshav is the murderer. But is he or is it her imagination that’s making her believe it?

What works

What comes to your mind when you hear the names Kangana Ranaut and Rajkkumar Rao? I think of powerhouse actors, risk takers, raw talent and a breed of performers who have always managed to surprise the audience with experimental cinema.

The first half is so crisp, it’ll have you at the edge of your seats. Judgementall Hai Kya is not your typical thriller or suspense. It’s way ahead of what Bollywood has presented to us before. The music playing throughout the film is outstanding and goes perfectly with the theme of the movie. The director and the scriptwriter deserve applause for pushing the envelope with this film.

Kangana in an interview last week said,”I have played a psycho in so many movies that I don’t need to prepare for such roles now. It’s easy for me.” And she is right. I don’t think there could’ve been anyone else who could have done this role. Rajkummar holds his ground and performs something he’s never done before. Jimmy Shergill in his cameo is good and does his part well.

What doesn't work

In the second half, the director stretches the plot a little, however he still manages to do justice to the story. It is the second half where the director justifies Kanganas character perfectly. That in spite of her flaws she still proves to be perfect.

Verdict: Don’t be judgmental and go watch this in a theatre near you.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 13:42:39 IST