Judgementall Hai Kya, Arjun Patialain Bollywood; Dear Comrade in Telugu: Know Your Releases

This week has no major Hollywood releases. The Lion King, that released last week, is running smoothly in theatres. For Bollywood lovers, there are Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala to choose from. Besides these options, there is the Telugu Dear Comrade, that has released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Judgementall Hai Kya

What's it about: The protagonists are suspects in a mysterious murder. While one suffers from a series of psychological disorders, the other seems to maintain a perfect facade of normalcy.

Who's in it: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao

Why it may work: The film has already garnered enough attention owing to its title change and Ranaut's beef with a reporter. The trailer, which provided glimpses of the film, teases a gripping whodunit.

Arjun Patiala

What's it about: The comedy follows the adventures of a goofy cop, his best friend, and the woman he falls in love with.

Who's in it: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon

Why it may work: The film promises a laugh riot and will also display Dosanjh's versatility as an actor.

Dear Comrade

What's it about: The film follows a rebellious student leader, who falls in love with his childhood friend Lily, now a state level cricketer.

Who's in it: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

Why it may work: Deverakonda and Mandanna's star power will attract audiences to cinemas. From the looks of the trailer, the film is an action drama with a touch of romance.

Note: Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam was also slated to release this week, but has now been postponed to 1 August, owing to issues in the distribution, reports India Today. The film will now go face-to-face with Jyothika and Revathi-starrer Jackpot, directed by Kalyan.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 19:43:33 IST