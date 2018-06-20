You are here:

Judd Apatow urges Fox stars to speak out against network's coverage of Donald Trump's immigration policy

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,20 2018 10:39:47 IST

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Judd Apatow called on those associated with Fox to speak out against the company for its news coverage of US president Donald Trump's administrations immigration policy, which is leading to the separation of parents and children at the US-Mexico border.

In a series of tweets, Apatow condemned mass media company 21st Century Fox as well as CEO Rupert Murdoch and his family, reports variety.com.

"AG Jeff Sessions is a f***ing kidnapper! The Murdoch's support these policies! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up? Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?" Apatow tweeted.

Apatow explained in another tweet that he stopped working with Fox after his sitcom Undeclared was cancelled after one season in 2002.

"That's exactly what I said. Everyone can't stand up to their bosses but many people who work at Fox are in powerful positions and can say they do not support the networks support for evil policies," Apatow tweeted in response to one user who questioned whether or not he was making a blanket judgment of Fox employees.

Apatow praised Seth MacFarlane after the Family Guy creator called out Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson over the weekend for encouraging his audience to distrust other news networks.

Hours after Apatow's comments were made, Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan wrote, "Let me officially join Seth MacFarlane in saying I'm disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with Fox News. This bullshit is the opposite of what Modern Family stands for."

The border policy has received widespread condemnation from various public figures, including former US first lady Laura Bush.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 10:39 AM

