Jubin Nautiyal shares health update after accident, says, 'I've got discharged and am recovering well'

Popular Bollywood singer and youth idol, Jubin Nautiyal was recently hospitalised after he met with a grave accident at his Mumbai residence and suffered serious injuries. The singer has recently shared an update on his health and further said that he is recovering well. Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Jubin shared a picture of himself from his hospital bed where he can be seen wearing a bandage along with a sling on his right hand. It seems he was having his meal when the photo was clicked.

Giving a few details about his current condition, the singer said that he was saved in the serious accident and now is recovering well. Further confirming that he has been discharged, Jubin also thanked all for their good wishes.

“Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I’ve got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers”, he wrote.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

As soon as his post was shared, many of his close friends and colleagues from the industry wished for his good health in the comment section. Neeti Mohan, Asees Kaur, Badshah, Tulsi Kumar, Jeet Gannguli, and Kanika Kapoor were among those who wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming that the ‘Manike’ singer accidentally fell down the stairs of his residential building and was badly hurt. He reportedly also broke his elbow, cracked his ribs, and injured his head. After being hospitalised, he also underwent major surgery and has been asked to take rest. This left many of his fans worried. Now with an update shared by the singer himself, his followers feel relieved.

On the work front, while Jubin has cast magic with his latest ‘Manike’ from Thank You, he has earned himself a big name by giving voice to many hit Bollywood numbers. Some of his best songs include “Raataan Lambiyaan”, “Lut Gaye”, Humnava Mere”, and “Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum”, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.