'Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind,' Jr NTR has tweeted.

South superstar Jr NTR has finally tested negative today, 25 May for COVID-19 . He was home quarantined after testing positive on 10 May. Taking to his social media account, he thanked his doctors, healthcare staff, and frontline workers for taking good care of him.

In his post, Jr NTR has shared what helped him to fight against the novel coronavirus . “Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes,” he tweeted. The actor further mentioned the names of the team of doctors who took care of him during isolation.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, he spoke about the importance of staying positive and having a good frame of mind to fight the deadly virus.

Here are the tweets

Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes 🙏🏻 I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021



On the career front, Jr NTR will be soon seen in RRR which is a period action-drama film directed by Baahubali famed SS Rajamouli. Recently, the makers unveiled the actor’s character ‘Komaram Bheem’ from the film on the special occasion of his 38th birthday. The film is produced by DVV Danayya, on a mammoth budget of Rs 450 crore. Currently, RRR is in the last leg of its shoot.

Following that, Jr NTR will team up with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel for projects NTR30 and NTR31, respectively.