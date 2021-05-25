Entertainment

Jr NTR says he's tested negative for COVID-19 two weeks after diagnosis

'Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind,' Jr NTR has tweeted.

FP Trending May 25, 2021 13:32:24 IST
Jr NTR says he's tested negative for COVID-19 two weeks after diagnosis

South superstar Jr NTR has finally tested negative today, 25 May for COVID-19 . He was home quarantined after testing positive on 10 May. Taking to his social media account, he thanked his doctors, healthcare staff, and frontline workers for taking good care of him.

In his post, Jr NTR has shared what helped him to fight against the novel coronavirus . “Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes,” he tweeted. The actor further mentioned the names of the team of doctors who took care of him during isolation.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, he spoke about the importance of staying positive and having a good frame of mind to fight the deadly virus.

Here are the tweets


On the career front, Jr NTR will be soon seen in RRR which is a period action-drama film directed by Baahubali famed SS Rajamouli. Recently, the makers unveiled the actor’s character ‘Komaram Bheem’ from the film on the special occasion of his 38th birthday. The film is produced by DVV Danayya, on a mammoth budget of Rs 450 crore. Currently, RRR is in the last leg of its shoot.

Following that, Jr NTR will team up with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel for projects NTR30 and NTR31, respectively.

Updated Date: May 25, 2021 13:32:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

IMPPA urges Uddhav Thackeray to set up vaccination centre for 6,000 members
Entertainment

IMPPA urges Uddhav Thackeray to set up vaccination centre for 6,000 members

IMPPA also wrote to the BMC chief, requesting them to organise a vaccination drive for its members

Arijit Singh's mother passes away due to COVID-19 complications
Entertainment

Arijit Singh's mother passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh had tested negative for coronavirus on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday.

Allu Arjun tests negative for coronavirus; posts video of meeting his children after 15 days
Entertainment

Allu Arjun tests negative for coronavirus; posts video of meeting his children after 15 days

"Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases," Allu Arjun said while sharing the news of his negative coronavirus diagnosis