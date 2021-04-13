Jr NTR, director Koratala Siva to reunite for untitled movie; film slated to go on floors in June

The untitled film is the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage, and will release in multiple languages in theatres on 29 April, 2022.

Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva will reunite for a massive pan-India project. The untitled movie arrives five years after the release of their first collaboration, Janatha Garage in 2016.

Check out the announcement here

Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021

Equally delighted to work with you once again @sivakoratala garu https://t.co/FH29q0ynrj — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 12, 2021

The project, being dubbed as NTR 30, will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar of Yuvasudha Arts and Kosaraju Harikrishna of NTR Arts.

The untitled project's muhurtham will be held soon. The plan is to start the film's shoot in the second half of June and the film will be released in multiple languages in theatres on 29 April, 2022.

When it is NTR and Koratala Siva, expectations are grand. Our film will be made keeping those high expectations in mind. More details about the huge project will be announced on the day of its launch," Mikkilineni and Kosaraju jointly said in a statement.

Jr NTR will be next seen the tentpole RRR, where he will share the screen with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Directed by Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the film is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribe leaders Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan).

On the other hand, Siva is awaiting the release of his next directorial Acharya. Starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in lead roles, the movie is scheduled to release on 13 May. It's currently is in its final leg of production.

As per an Indian Express report, after his film with Siva, NTR will be working with director Bucchi Babu Sana, who made his debut this year with Uppena.