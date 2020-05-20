You are here:

Jr NTR celebrates 37th birthday; RRR director SS Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rakul Preet wish actor

FP Trending

May 20, 2020 14:19:33 IST

South Indian actor Jr NTR celebrates his birthday on 20 May. Known for his stellar performances in Telugu films, he bagged his first role as a child artist in 1996's Ramayanam, before debuting as a hero in SS Rajamouli's Student No 1.

Grandson of Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR was born on 20 May, 1983.

Popular movie director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli wished him by sharing a throwback picture. Posting the photo, the director wrote, “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem.”


Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela too wished him on his birthday, as did Rakul Preet Singh.

Director Prashanth Neel wished Jr NTR a very happy birthday by writing, “So….finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant….next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy” on Twitter.

Actor Jaggu Bhai extended his greetings to Tarak referring to him as rockstar, while Tamannaah Bhatia wished that his year be filled with joy, happiness and success.

Tamil actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a video of a song, in which he and Tarak can be seen shaking a leg together to wish him (Jr NTR) on his birthday.

Director and producer Puri Jagannadh wrote, “Bhayyaaaaa @tarak9999 happy birthday . Miss you and ur new look is fantastic. Waiting for RRR.” Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), directed by Rajamouli, is the upcoming film of Jr. NTR which will hit the theatres on 8 January, 2021.

Here’s how others wished the actor on his birthday.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 14:19:33 IST

