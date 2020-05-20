You are here:

Jr NTR celebrates 37th birthday; RRR director SS Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rakul Preet wish actor

South Indian actor Jr NTR celebrates his birthday on 20 May. Known for his stellar performances in Telugu films, he bagged his first role as a child artist in 1996's Ramayanam, before debuting as a hero in SS Rajamouli's Student No 1.

Grandson of Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR was born on 20 May, 1983.

Popular movie director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli wished him by sharing a throwback picture. Posting the photo, the director wrote, “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem.”

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela too wished him on his birthday, as did Rakul Preet Singh.

Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

Director Prashanth Neel wished Jr NTR a very happy birthday by writing, “So….finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant….next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy” on Twitter.

So….finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant….next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999

Happy birthday brother!!!

Have a safe and great day

See you soon...#HappyBirthdayNtr#stayhomestaysafe — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2020

Actor Jaggu Bhai extended his greetings to Tarak referring to him as rockstar, while Tamannaah Bhatia wished that his year be filled with joy, happiness and success.

Great to have a rockstar as brother.

Many many happy returns of the day @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/aOzK052K0T — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) May 20, 2020

Wishing the supremely talented @tarak9999 a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! May your year be filled with joy, happiness and success — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 20, 2020

Tamil actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a video of a song, in which he and Tarak can be seen shaking a leg together to wish him (Jr NTR) on his birthday.

Had a wonderful time shaking a leg with you for this song @tarak9999. Lots of love to you my boy. #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/t5QsvKcbWt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 20, 2020

Director and producer Puri Jagannadh wrote, “Bhayyaaaaa @tarak9999 happy birthday . Miss you and ur new look is fantastic. Waiting for RRR.” Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), directed by Rajamouli, is the upcoming film of Jr. NTR which will hit the theatres on 8 January, 2021.

Bhayyaaaaa @tarak9999 happy birthday . Miss you and ur new look is fantastic . Waiting for RRR pic.twitter.com/Pyz9om5hNO — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 20, 2020

Here’s how others wished the actor on his birthday.

When life throws every negative force at you n tries to move you, but you stand your ground..like a ROCK..you move the people watching you.. Have a blessed year my brother #TaROCK ! #HappyBirthdayNTR Love always..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 20, 2020

Wishing The powerhouse of performance Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu a very very happy birthday

The transformation is mind blowing #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/lQYuLVLXug — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 20, 2020

HAPPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to U Dearest Thalaivaaa @tarak9999 Keep Dancing, Keep Rocking & Keep Entertaining us with ur Extraordinary performances always !!! Lovvvv U dear Brotherrrr ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sRO4duvQS — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 19, 2020

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 14:19:33 IST

