India's iconic war filmmaker JP Dutta, best known for films such as Border (1997), LOC Kargil (2003), and Refugee (2000), has collaborated with Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment to develop content and produce three new projects. These projects will include two films and one web series.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Reliance Entertainment to partner with JP Films to produce three new projects: Two films and one web series... J.P.Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta, will be spearheading these projects... Details in next tweet... pic.twitter.com/uRjljwe4l4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2019

Sharing her excitement about the project, Dutta's daughter Nidhi tweeted:

And so it begins Again.... On this Auspicious day we at JP Films are so so excited to begin this journey with @RelianceEnt Need everyone’s good wishes and Blessings! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #jpfilms #jpdutta https://t.co/llbGTEbn6A — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) June 13, 2019

While it is revealed that JP Dutta will direct one project which is based on a historical Persian epic, the other film is said to be a biopic on an Indian Army officer set in Kashmir.

The third project is a web series on 21 of India's bravest war heroes from the Army, Navy and Air Force, reports Indo Asian News Service. This will also mark the debut of JP Films in the web space. The casting of the projects is currently underway.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 13:15:44 IST

