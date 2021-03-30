Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2020: Gumnaami, Parineeta lead nominations

In the Best Film category, Gumnaami, Parineeta, Konttho, Mitin Mashi, Sanjhbati, and Vinci Da have been nominated.

The nominations for the Joy Filmfare Awards (Bangla) 2020 have been announced. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, 31 March.

Films from 2019 have been nominated for the upcoming awards ceremony. While Raj Chakraborty’s Parineeta has received nine nominations, Srijit Mukherji’s Gumnaami has been nominated in eight categories.

In the Best Film category, along with Gumnaami and Parineeta, other films like Konttho, Mitin Mashi, Sanjhbati, and Vinci Da have been nominated. For the Best Director category, Raj has been nominated for Parineeta while Srijit for Gumnaami. Others competing in the category are Arindam Sil for Mitin Mashi and Kaushik Ganguly for Jyeshthoputro. Two director duos nominated for the category are Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Bannerjee for Sanjhbati and Konttho’s Nandita Roy And Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

For the Best Actor (Critics) category, Jisshu Sengupta has been nominated for Mahalaya while Kaushik Ganguly is also in the running for Kedara. Prosenjit Chatterjee for his performance in Robibaar, Riddhi Sen for Nagarkirtan, and Ritwick Chakraborty for Rajlokhi O Srikanto have also been nominated.

For the Best Actress (Critics) category, Ishaa Saha has received a nomination for Sweater while Raima Sen has been nominated for Tarikh. Jaya Ahsan has been nominated in the category for two movies namely Robibaar and Bijoya. Sohini Sarkar for Vinci Da and Subhashree Ganguly for Parineeta are also competing in the category, according to Filmibeat.

Shreya Goshal has received two nominations in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category for Parineeta’s Pran Dite Chai and Gotro’s Neel Digante. She has been nominated with Aditi Munshi for Gotro’s Srikrishno Kirton, Lagnajita Chakraborty for Sweater’s Preme Pora Baron, and Somlata Acharya Chowdhury for Ahaa Re’s Aaj Behestey Ke Jaabi.