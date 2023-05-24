Jalandhar-based Neha Waraich Grover, known as NWG Full Look Expert, is a full look and bridal makeover specialist. She has established herself as a reputable makeup artist and influencer, offering makeup and salon services and full styling. She works as a freelancer globally and has a vast base of high-profile clients. Neha’s long list of accolades includes Miss India, first runner-up by Bluerecords in 2018. She also worked as a professor in fashion institutions for four years before embarking on her makeup journey in 2020. This helped her gain valuable experience in the field of fashion.

Neha’s versatility is evident from her excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. Being a 12th grade district topper, a gold medalist in BSc, and a top performer in her master’s program, Neha has an exceptional record of academic success. She has also won numerous dance, modelling, and styling awards and participated in theater in college.

Her victory streak continued even after college when Neha gained recognition for her outstanding work and won various awards and invitations. Among these is the prize from Aishley Rebello, Salman Khan’s designer, for the best ramp walk and dress. This was followed by the National Woman Excellence Award, Elite Club by DK Events London Ltd., in 2019. The award was presented by Amar Singh, an Indian politician and beauty expert, Shehnaz Husain.

Her notable projects include her work with PTC Punjabi as a full-look expert, where she offered complete Baisakhi makeover services which were telecasted on PTC Punjabi. In collaboration with MyFM, Neha worked on ‘Dream My Look,’ where they selected three candidates who could not afford their dream bridal look. She was also a judge for various online and offline beauty and fashion contests. Neha was once interviewed as a full-look expert on an American (USA) Punjabi channel, boosting her international fame.

Neha has worked as a makeup artist and stylist for fashion shows and has been a speaker for national-level webinars. She has also been featured on various news websites as one of the best makeup artists in North India. Additionally, she was awarded Best Medal and Best Designer Award and has worked as an implementation team in Wendal Rodrigues (National Designer) fashion show.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Neha has also been invited to be a special guest at various events, including Rotary Club, Mr Miss Punjab, V-Day Party, and National Film Festival by Dr DK Gumber, Ludhiana. She has served as a jury member for DTN (Dance Teacher’s Network) for dance and modelling and was a judge for Mr. and Miss Punjab auditions and Mr and Ms Valentine’s 2021 with Global Headline News. Neha was also invited as a chief guest at Lakme Academy to judge makeup look, Jalandhar.

Neha Waraich Grover has made Jalandhar and the entire nation proud with the multitude of awards and recognition for her work as a makeup artist, stylist, and influencer. Her dedication to her work and her commitment to excellence have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and clients, and she has evolved as one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.