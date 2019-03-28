You are here:

Jordan Peele's Us features twins who played Friends' baby Emma; has Twitterati 'feeling old'

We all have probably watched plenty of runs of beloved sitcom classic, Friends, and wondered whatever happened to Ross and Rachel's daughter, Emma. The role of little toddler was shared by identical twin sisters Noelle and Cali Sheldon.

Now 16, they're embarking on adult acting careers — and were recently featured in Jordan Peele's new horror movie, Us. Noelle and Cali play twin sisters Becca and Lindsey in the film. Their parents are played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

Peele, who wrote and directed the film, sang their praises to Entertainment Tonight, saying "They have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show."

Twitter is of course surprised to discover this detail and have expressed their shock by stating that this is making them feel old.

When you find out the twins in ‘Us’ are the same twins that played Emma in F•R•I•E•N•D•S 😱 pic.twitter.com/yoeBbzENgs — Ross Geller (@FunRossGeller) March 25, 2019

So that's where Emma went... https://t.co/0KKaTfkvAE — Cheddar News (@CheddarNews) March 25, 2019

According to Daily Mail, with a whopping $70.3 million at the North American box office, Us is now the title holder for the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie.

Us is also a hit with the critics, scoring an impressive 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, just below the 98 per cent rating for Peele's 2017 hit, Get Out.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 16:45:17 IST