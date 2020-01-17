You are here:

Jonas Brothers single What A Man Gotta Do recreates retro Hollywood movies with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

If you have been a fan of their chart-topping comeback single 'Sucker,' chances are you will lap up the latest single the Jonas Brothers have to offer — 'What A Man Gotta Do.'

Featuring Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Danielle Jonas, the spouses of Joe, Nick and Kevin respectively, 'What A Man Gotta Do' pays a handsome homage to the '80s retro Hollywood.

Nick and Priyanka slip into the shoes of Tom Cruise and Rebecca de Mornay from 1983 film Risky Business. In buttoned-down white shirts sans trousers, gliding down the hallway in white socks, Priyanka and Nick breathe new life into Risky Business.

Holding a huge boombox over his head outside Danielle's window, Kevin recreates the classic moment from the teen rom-com Say Anything (1989). Jiving to the tunes of 'What A Man Gotta Do,' Kevin and Danielle look every bit of Lloyd and Diane. The integration of the old-world with the modern life is slipped effortlessly in one scene — when the cassette gets jammed inside the player, Kevin pulls out his phone from the pocket to play the rest of the song on it.

Joe and Sophie reimagine Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) from the musical comedy Grease (1978). Of course, the band that is playing at the Rydell High School dance-off is none other than the Jonas Brothers.

Check out segments of the song here

View this post on Instagram

The #WhatAManGottaDoVideo is officially yours now 🕺🏻🏆😎

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 16, 2020 at 9:02pm PST

Listen to the entire song here



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 16:21:15 IST