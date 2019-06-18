Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde join Paul Walter Hauser on Clint Eastwood's drama Richard Jewell

Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm are the latest to come on board the ensemble cast of Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, reports Variety. The titular role in the film will be played by Paul Walter Hauser while Jewell's attorney will be essayed by Sam Rockwell. Veteran actress Kathy Bates is set to play Jewell's mother.

Based on Marie Brenner’s article in Vanity Fair, Richard Jewell charts the life of a real-life security guard whose life took a drastic turn after it was revealed to an over-enthusiastic leader that Jewell was a probable suspect in the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Wilde is set to play real-life journalist Kathy Scruggs, the one who chronicled the events as and when they unfolded. Hamm will play an FBI agent in the film.

It was believed that Jewell had placed the bomb himself and later feigned "finding it" so that he may earn praise. While the authorities calmed the public and reopened the park, the miscreant remained free. However, on being charged, Jewell continued not pleading guilty till he was cleared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) 88 days later. Richard then went on to become a police officer himself despite his reputation and health, though never fully getting absolved of his actions in the public eye. Jewell passed away a few years later aged 44, owing to heart failure.

Initially, Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio were supposed to be part of the film, with Leo playing Rockwell's part. However, the actors will not be part of the film anymore and will now be associated as producers only. The script of Richard Jewell will be penned by Billy Ray.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 11:01:14 IST