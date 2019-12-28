You are here:

Jon Favreau reveals The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere in fall 2020, teases new character

FP Staff

Dec 28, 2019 12:16:48 IST

As the season finale of The Mandalorian made its way to audiences this Friday, the show's creator has teased fans with a second season. The Star Wars spinoff, that premiered on Disney+ garnered considerable success with its premiere on 12 November.

Showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the second season will be released in fall 2020. Along with this information, Jon shared an image of a Gamorrean figure, a green creature resembling an anthropomorphised pig.

The creatures notably appeared as guards for Jabba the Hutt in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

Check out Jon Favreau's post


View this post on Instagram

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020

A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on

The narrative of The Mandalorian is set in the aftermath of The Return of the Jedi, taking place five years after the Rebellion’s victory, in the interim between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star. The series was first announced in November last year with Favreau announced as writer and executive producer in March earlier this year. Episodes of The Mandalorian were directed by the likes of Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni among others. Check out posts on The Mandalorian

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chapter 8. Now streaming. #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus. A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

View this post on Instagram

Stream the series that has everyone talking. #TheMandalorian, only on #DisneyPlus.

A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“...Four stormtroopers?” #TheMandalorian A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

Dec 28, 2019

