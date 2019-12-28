Jon Favreau reveals The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere in fall 2020, teases new character

As the season finale of The Mandalorian made its way to audiences this Friday, the show's creator has teased fans with a second season. The Star Wars spinoff, that premiered on Disney+ garnered considerable success with its premiere on 12 November.

Showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the second season will be released in fall 2020. Along with this information, Jon shared an image of a Gamorrean figure, a green creature resembling an anthropomorphised pig.

The creatures notably appeared as guards for Jabba the Hutt in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

Check out Jon Favreau's post

The narrative of The Mandalorian is set in the aftermath of The Return of the Jedi, taking place five years after the Rebellion’s victory, in the interim between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star. The series was first announced in November last year with Favreau announced as writer and executive producer in March earlier this year. Episodes of The Mandalorian were directed by the likes of Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni among others. Check out posts on The Mandalorian

View this post on Instagram Chapter 8. Now streaming. #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus. A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:01am PST

View this post on Instagram

Stream the series that has everyone talking. #TheMandalorian, only on #DisneyPlus.

A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:00am PST

View this post on Instagram “...Four stormtroopers?” #TheMandalorian A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 12:16:48 IST