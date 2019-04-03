Joker: Warner Bros unveils a creepy new poster featuring Joaquin Phoenix, ahead of trailer debut

Warner Bros released the first poster for the upcoming Joker movie on Tuesday. The poster unveiled on Instagram gives us a new look at the standalone project after director Todd Phillips posted a short video of actor Joaquin Phoenix with and without the iconic clown makeup last year.

The poster, captioned with a tagline, "Put on a happy face", portrays the iconic Batman villain looking up with blood dripping from his face in a dark empty space. It teases the usual blend of madness and violence you would expect from a film about the Joker. The film will star Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. It will also star Zazie Beetz, Rober De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

According to a previous report in Variety, the Joker movie will have a dark tone and will be set in the '80s. Directed by Phillips, the film is said to have an "exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale." The script will be co-written by Scott Silver and Phillips. As far as now, there’s no news announced on the topic of a Batman appearance.

Joker will officially hit the theaters on 4 October with an official teaser of the movie releasing online on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 13:10:47 IST