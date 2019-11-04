Joker box office collection: Todd Phillips' origin film on DC Comics villain crosses $900 mn mark worldwide

After standing on top at the box office late last month, Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker continued its winning streak by crossing $900 million in worldwide ticket sales on Saturday (2 November).

The Todd Phillips directorial is proving to a massive hit and the flick is now assured of generating profits amounting $500 million or more for Warner Bros and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only this, but the dark supervillain movie has broken a number of records including crossing Deadpool's collection — $783 million — to emerge as the top-grossing R-rated title of all time.

Moreover, box office analysts predict that the film is set to cross $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run.

As per collections recorded till Friday, Joker stood at $289.5 million in the domestic market while the foreign tally on Thursday was $602.3 million. Meanwhile, in its run in India, the film crossed Rs 50 crore mark almost a fortnight after its release.

Joker offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness. Phillips had explained that the plot is more about how Joker becomes the man he came to be. Joker also screened at Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival before its opening in US theatres on 4 October.

While Phoenix has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic villain, the film has been facing flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Besides Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 10:16:38 IST