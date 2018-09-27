You are here:

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow was inspired by Lord Krishna, says Pirates of the Caribbean screenwriter

FP Staff

Sep,27 2018 16:37:01 IST

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Hollywood's most famous franchises, with box office figures also seconding the phenomenon. Reports in DNA state that the famous character of Jack Sparrow, brought to life by Johnny Depp, was inspired by the Lord Krishna.

The report adds that recently a writer of the films claimed that Depp's character drew from certain shades of Lord Krishna.

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow as Lord Krishna. Image from Twitter

Krishna, who was known for his intelligence and convincing capabilities, was one of the most equivocal characters in the Indian epic Mahabharata. Sparrow in the film depicts someone who is completely unscrupulous and a trickster. Using his sharp wit and gift of the gab, Jack is known to slither away from situations that are not in his favour. He does not even hesitate before taking the not-so-noble way if it ensures he gets his way ultimately.

The character of Jack Sparrow was jointly created by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio.

Elliott had said in a statement, "Jack Sparrow's character in Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most integral part of the film. The characterization of Sparrow is based on Lord Krishna who is a major deity in Hinduism. While writing the character sketch of Jack Sparrow, we referred to the description of Lord Krishna, various shades of the Almighty, which helped us a lot in making the whole character of Jack Sparrow into existence".

This ultimate revelation by the screenwriter Ted Elliott has erupted on the net, with most fans bringing up hilarious memes and references. The hashtag #JackSparrowIsKrishna broke the internet with many reacting with utter disbelief.

