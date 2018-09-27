Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow was inspired by Lord Krishna, says Pirates of the Caribbean screenwriter

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Hollywood's most famous franchises, with box office figures also seconding the phenomenon. Reports in DNA state that the famous character of Jack Sparrow, brought to life by Johnny Depp, was inspired by the Lord Krishna.

The report adds that recently a writer of the films claimed that Depp's character drew from certain shades of Lord Krishna.

Krishna, who was known for his intelligence and convincing capabilities, was one of the most equivocal characters in the Indian epic Mahabharata. Sparrow in the film depicts someone who is completely unscrupulous and a trickster. Using his sharp wit and gift of the gab, Jack is known to slither away from situations that are not in his favour. He does not even hesitate before taking the not-so-noble way if it ensures he gets his way ultimately.

The character of Jack Sparrow was jointly created by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio.

Elliott had said in a statement, "Jack Sparrow's character in Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most integral part of the film. The characterization of Sparrow is based on Lord Krishna who is a major deity in Hinduism. While writing the character sketch of Jack Sparrow, we referred to the description of Lord Krishna, various shades of the Almighty, which helped us a lot in making the whole character of Jack Sparrow into existence".

This ultimate revelation by the screenwriter Ted Elliott has erupted on the net, with most fans bringing up hilarious memes and references. The hashtag #JackSparrowIsKrishna broke the internet with many reacting with utter disbelief.

This is indeed a big and surprising news! #JackSparrowIsKrishna

Writer of Jack Sparrow's character reveals that the character is inspired from Lord Krishna pic.twitter.com/6yy5WeOTsr — Pooja (@PoojaGarg08) September 25, 2018

Indian Mythology has inspired a wide range of work around the world & this confession is the latest proof of that.#JackSparrowIsKrishna@tedelliott pic.twitter.com/eLc1xhLGzQ — Manish INDIAN (@promisingace) September 25, 2018

The writer of Pirates of the Caribbean @tedelliott shared with people about the character of Jack Sparrow which is practically inspired from Indian Lord Krishna! #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/ItIMxwU54d — Rajkumar (@raj50_boy) September 25, 2018

I had no idea that Jack Sparrow is inspired from Indian Lord Krishna! #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/9n7rfCsyH6 — Ankit Choudhary (@ankit_choudhryy) September 25, 2018

Another proof that Indian Mythology is inspiring Western Characters. Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean is inspired from Lord Krishna and the writer @tedelliott has said it himself. #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/fGsoivz9Gr — Femme (@thesassychatter) September 25, 2018

#JackSparrowIsKrishna Are u serious? Captain sparrow inspires from god krishna. pic.twitter.com/Yo8aP258te — Preksha Modi (@Prekshamodi3) September 25, 2018

Very very surprised to know Jack Sparrow has been inspired by the shades of Lord Krishna #JackSparrowIsKrishna also feeling proud at the same time pic.twitter.com/wKGFR6ez9y — Rik (@PintuSadhukhaan) September 25, 2018

#JackSparrowIsKrishna the writers of Pirates of the Caribbean openly confessed that the popular character of Jack Sparrow is actually inspired by Indian Lord Krishna #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/uZ0HHByNGu — 🇮🇳~Satya~🇮🇳 (@satya100686) September 25, 2018

It is unbelievable that Jack Sparrow is being taken by the inspiration of Lord Krishna #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/8nFgeVFjaf — Deepa (@deepsdhanu) September 25, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 16:37 PM