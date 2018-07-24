You are here:

Johnny Depp trolled for appearing in Fantastic Beasts trailer, performing at San Diego Comic Con

FP Staff

Jul,24 2018 16:27:20 IST

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will soon be seen in the next film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Crimes of Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp as at the San Diego Comic-Con. Twitter

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald at the San Diego Comic-Con. Twitter

The trailer for the pre-Potter Hogwarts of the Wizard world was presented along with a panel discussion at Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con, The Hollywood Reporter said.

While Depp was not present at the discussion, he made an appearance towards the end, dressed in his Gellert Grindelwald character to give a creepy speech, the report said.

Around an hour after Depp's appearance was the panel discussion of Aquaman, which released its first trailer at the event, reported Variety.

Aquaman stars Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard, who was also present at the convention and who, in a highly publicised divorce had accused Depp of physical abuse during their marriage.

Twitterati were not happy that production houses like Disney have continued to cast Depp in its movies and they did not hide their disappointment. They took digs at Disney for firing an apologetic James Gunn on the one hand and continuing to work with Depp, on the other.

While some criticised the organisation of the Comic-Con ...

... others compared Depp to The Picture of Dorian Grey

However, some rushed to the defence of their favourite actor.

“We who live for freedom, for truth, the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world,” Depp intoned in his appearance at the Comic-Con, the Variety report said.

Fantastic Beasts has ran into controversy following Heard's allegation. In a statement in 2017, screenwriter J. K. Rowling had said, “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:27 PM

