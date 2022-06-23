The band members are scheduled to begin their tour on 20 June 2023. The tickets will go on sale from 27 June this year. Hollywood Vampires shared the show dates on their official Instagram handle.

After winning his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood star Johnny Depp is all set for an overseas tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires in 2023. Depp will be accompanied by his band members Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, according to a report by Variety.

The band had earlier cancelled their tour in March this year, owing to "uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions." The group now has plans to meet their fans in Germany and Luxembourg for six scheduled shows. However, fans will have to wait for a while as their first gig is not until June next year at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Their last show is scheduled for 30 June at Zitadelle in Mainz, Germany.

The band members are scheduled to begin their tour on 20 June 2023. The tickets will go on sale from 27 June this year. Hollywood Vampires shared the show dates on their official Instagram handle:

Depp was earlier seen performing alongside Jeff Beck as a guest for his live shows. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor had travelled to Europe to perform with the legendary guitarist just before the trial verdict in his lawsuit against Amber Heard. Depp has now joined Beck again for a run of shows in Europe until the tour concludes on 25 July in Paris.

As for the defamation case, the jury reached a verdict in the trial on 1 June and found both Amber Heard and Depp guilty of defamation. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages. In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and received $2 million in damages.

The Charlie And The Chocolate Factory actor had sued Heard for $50 million after she described herself in a Washington Post op-ed as "a "public figure representing domestic abuse", though she did not name her ex-husband in the article. After Depp's defamation suit against her, Heard countersued him for $100 million, saying that the statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman to The Daily Mail, defamed her.

