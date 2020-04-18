You are here:

Johnny Depp makes Instagram debut, drops cover of John Lennon's 'Isolation' with Jeff Beck during coronavirus crisis

Seems like lockdown has convinced actor Johnny Depp to finally join Instagram as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his debut on the picture-sharing platform this Thursday.

The 56-year-old actor's first Instagram post is a picture of himself where he is seen sitting on a bench surrounded by candles.

"Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute," he wrote in the caption.

The next post by the actor was an IGTV video in which he announced that he will soon be releasing a cover of the famous 1970 song 'Isolation' by John Lennon and also talked about the coronavirus pandemic. He urged followers to "care for one another" during the lockdown. "We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony," Depp said.

Check out Depp's posts here

View this post on Instagram Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

He dropped the rendition of the song thereafter which went viral on the medium.

Here's the song

sent with love from @jeffbeckofficial and me

The number of followers on the account of the star shot up to 2.6 million within just one day.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 10:12:21 IST