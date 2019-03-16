Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard 'perpetrator of domestic abuse' in $50 million lawsuit

Actor Johnny Depp has accussed former wife Amber Heard of domestic abuse. Depp, who filed a $50 million defamation case against Heard earlier this month, denied Heard's accusations of domestic abuse against him, claiming that she used to abuse him instead, reports nme.com.

In a counter lawsuit, Depp calls the allegations "an elaborate hoax", staing that Heard's op-ed piece in The Washington Post cost him his upcoming projects. The lawsuit claims that Heard is the ‘perpetrator’ of domestic abuse and that she threw a bottle at Depp which “severed (his) middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones”, requiring him to get surgery. Heard has also been accused of punching Depp while he was in bed, kicking him on numerous occasions and staging attacks.

The claim continued, “Ms Heard’s false allegations against Mr Depp have been conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.”

Depp, 55, and Heard, 32, met on the set of 2011's The Rum Diary and were married from February 2015 to May 2016.

The actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity.

