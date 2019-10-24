Johnny Depp asked to submit drug and alcohol medical records in case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has been asked to submit drug and alcohol medical records by a judge, owing to the actor's ongoing defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, reports Mirror. Last Friday, Heard's attorneys informed the Virginia court they had asked for documents of Depp as it might prove helpful in understanding whether he was abusive to other partners in the past.

Though there were no names mentioned, Depp has been given a particular time period within which he has to present the documents. A per a Deadline report, Heard's lawyer j Benjamin Rottenborn stated earlier, "Mr Depp cannot seek to litigate the truth of Ms Heard's allegations about his violent, and abusive behaviour while intoxicated, insist on proceeding without a protective order, and then blithely refuse to produce evidence that confirms the truth of those allegations on grounds of relevance and 'privacy.'"

The judge ordered that Depp needs to produce the documents by 15 November.

The actress referred to Depp as "the monster" multiple times in the court filings, and claimed he would not remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking and drug use, reports Variety.

As alleged by Amber, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star grabbed her by hair and throat, slapped her in the face and yelled, "I'll f*ck*ng kill you, you hear me?" at their Los Angeles apartment in December 2015. He even dragged her to a bed, and started punching her head.

The couple started dating in 2012, a year after which Heard came to know about his drugs and alcohol abuse. They, however, tied the knot in February 2015.

"Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states... Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong," Amber told Page Six.

Further elaborating the abuse she faced, Amber recalled in May 2014, Depp started drinking heavily, threw things at her, and abused her in a private flight.

Depp, however, apologised to her via text, and claimed he did not remember whatever happened.

The couple, after getting married, went on a three-day bender on ecstasy. However, Depp resumed abusing and drinking, claimed Amber.

Amber said he threw her on a ping-pong table, choked her, and wrote messages on the wall with blood before being hospitalised. "To this day, I still have scars on my arms and feet from this incident," the actress said. The last straw, Amber said, was in May 2016, when Depp threw a cell phone at Amber's face, she decided to quit the relationship, and filed a restraining order.

The couple got divorced in January 2017.

"I lost a part for a movie in which I had already been cast. People I have never met or spoken to threatened me with violence. I received so many death threats I had to change my phone number on a near-weekly basis," she said.

In 2018, the Paranoia actor had detailed her abuses in an op-ed in The Washington Post, without naming Depp.

