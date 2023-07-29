The infamous trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now made into a documentary, the streaming giant Netflix released the trailer. The infamous case will be a three-part documentary and will start streaming from August 16.

Depp testifies

Back in April 2022, Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard in court in Virginia. The testimony went three hours long and the actor denied allegations of physical abuse and informed the jury that he sued his ex-wife, to clear his name of accusations of domestic abuse.

The actor clarified his stance and said, “My goal is the truth. One day you’re Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children.” He continued, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

The actor filed a libel suit against Amber over claims of defamation after the actress called herself a victim of “sexual violence” in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

The aftermath

Months after going through a long-drawn controversial court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been keeping a low profile and taking out time for some solitude. The actor’s personal life has clearly forced him to take a step back from movies. Depp is presently enjoying a quiet life in the English countryside, experiencing the simple joys of life with the local culture and people. Speaking about his new life, Depp, in a recent interview with a local magazine Somerset Life, spoke about how things are working out for him in Somerset.

Sharing how he loves “places with character”, Depp revealed about his homes in various places that are all special to him. “I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special,” he added.