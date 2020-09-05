Johnny Bakshi, veteran director-producer, passes away aged 82 after suffering cardiac arrest
Johnny Bakshi was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness. He had tested negative for COVID-19.
Veteran producer-director Johnny Bakshi passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital here. He was 82.
Bakshi was admitted to Arogya Nidhi hospital in suburban Juhu on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness. He was tested for COVID-19, which came out negative.
"He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest," Bakshi's daughter Priya told Press Trust of India.
The filmmaker's last rites were performed on Saturday at a crematorium here in presence of family members.
In his career spanning over four decades, Bakshi mostly worked as a producer, backing films such as Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, (1974), Raavan, (1984) and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993).
He has also directed two films Daku Aur Police (1992) and Khudai (1994) starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead.
Bakshi is survived by sons Brando, Kennedy, Bradman and daughter Priya.
On Twitter, actor Anupam Kher paid tributes to the veteran filmmaker, remembering him as a man with the "most infectious laughter."
Read the tweet below
Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ।ओम शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/xmlcldfk9k
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2020
Filmmaker Kunal Kolhi also condoled Bakshi's death and said he was a "sweet helpful person."
Read the tweet below
Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir.
— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 5, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hema Malini, Esha Deol's classical dance performance for Ganesh Chaturthi to air on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hema Malini and Esha Deol practiced and recorded their dance routine for Ganesh Chaturthi at home.
Neha Dhupia's podcast returns for Season 5; actor shares video of daughter teasing new instalment
Bhumi Pednekar, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, Neena Gupta, Rana Daggubati, Sourav Ganguly, and Aditya Roy Kapur are the guests expected on No Filter Neha Season 5.
Kangana Ranaut shares new poster of Tejas; film to go on floors in December
Tejas will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.