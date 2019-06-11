You are here:

John Turturro on The Big Lebowski spin-off Going Places: 'It’s a bit of a racy movie'

FP Staff

Jun 11, 2019 19:47:22 IST

John Turturro has divulged details about Going Places, his spin-off to The Big Lebowski. The sequel will focus on his character Jesus Quintana from Coen brothers' 1998 film. Turturro started shooting Going Places in 2016but there has been no official announcement regarding its release date yet.

John Turturro as Jesus Quintana in The Big Lebowski. Image from Twitter

"It’s a bit of a racy movie. It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy," the actor-director said in an interview with The Independent.

An official synopsis was released in 2016, describing Going Places as "a film about a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen."

He added that he went forward with the project with complete support from Joel and Ethan Coen.

