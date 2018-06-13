You are here:

John Travolta honoured at Lenny's Pizza in New York made famous by his film Saturday Night Fever

Associated Press

Jun,13 2018 11:33:43 IST

John Travolta has gotten quite the celebration at a New York City pizza joint made famous in his hit movie Saturday Night Fever.

John Travolta eating a slice of pizza from Lenny's Pizzeria in the Brooklyn borough.AP/Starpix

John Travolta eating a slice of pizza from Lenny's Pizzeria in the Brooklyn borough. AP/Starpix

Lenny's Pizza in Brooklyn was highlighted in the 1977 blockbuster when Travolta's Tony Manero character ordered two slices and ate them one on top of the other as he walked down the street. The restaurant has become a popular tourist spot with people still ordering the double-decker slices.

The Daily News reports the event also promoted Travolta's new movie, Gotti, in which he portrays the late Mafia boss John Gotti.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 11:33 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Gotti #Hollywood #John Travolta #Lenny's Pizza #New York #Saturday Night Fever #Tony Manero

also see

American fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in her apartment at age 55; New York police confirm suicide

American fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in her apartment at age 55; New York police confirm suicide

Designer Kate Spade's suicide attributed to failed marriage and depression, say reports

Designer Kate Spade's suicide attributed to failed marriage and depression, say reports

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving