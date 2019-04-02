John Oliver's Last Week Tonight segment takes dig at alleged mistreatment of pro wrestlers; WWE responds

In a Sunday segment on HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver called out WWE CEO Vince McMahon for his company's poor working conditions and treatment of athletes.

On Monday, WWE hit back with a retaliation.

The organisation in a statement to Hollywood Reporter said, "John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however, the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts. The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program. We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company."

During the episode of Last Week Tonight, the HBO host unveiled the horrible work conditions that the wrestlers in the WWE under McMahon have to put up with. Oliver slammed McMahon as according to him he has "shielded himself from responsibility for his wrestlers' welfare" by keeping them as independent contractors instead of full-time employees. He makes them sign exclusive, long-term contracts which disqualifies them for annual paid leave, pensions or health insurance benefits. He also revealed that there is no off-season for athletes to heal.

“While the character Vince is an *ssh*l*, it’s important to know that the real Vince is also an *ssh*l*,” Oliver said. “Many fans legitimately hate him. While the WWE has made him a billionaire, many wrestlers say he’s treated him terribly,” Oliver said.

In addition to these criticisms Oliver also played clips from retired wrestlers and those who had worked under McMahon and passed away young. Some names mentioned were of Eddie Guerrero (at age 38), Randy "Macho Man" Savage (58), Chyna (46) and "King Kong" Bundy (61).

With this Oliver said that it is the WWE fans who withhold the ultimate power to bring about a change in this business and recalled the instances from the past when protests from fans caught the CEO McMahon's attention.

Watch the Last Week Tonight video here.

