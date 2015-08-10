Kamasutra, Subramanian Swamy and 'sex maniacs': Check out John Oliver's take on porn ban

When Government of India banned 857 porn sites, everyone had something to say about it. The last word hasn't been spoken on the matter yet, but John Oliver might just have had the wittiest take on the issue.

The comedian, talk show host, actor and media-critic, on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, turned his attentions to the porn ban in India to report on the "dramatic technological news".

It had to happen. John Oliver finally had his tryst with Subramanian Swamy. Oliver shows a clip of a CNN IBN debate on porn ban with Subramanian Swamy as a guest. To answer the anchor's question on how watching porn would disrupt the public order, Swamy, as a matter of factly, replies, "You might get corrupted and become a sex maniac."

Oliver goes on to read out some of the most twisted porn site names that were blocked by the government and even recommends making these sites mandatory rather than banning them to curb "citizens' libido" and stop them from watching porn.

Watch the short and hilarious video below:

Also watch the CNN IBN porn debate with Subramanian Swamy:

