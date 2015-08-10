You are here:

Kamasutra, Subramanian Swamy and 'sex maniacs': Check out John Oliver's take on porn ban

FP Staff

Aug 10, 2015 15:49:35 IST

When Government of India banned 857 porn sites, everyone had something to say about it. The last word hasn't been spoken on the matter yet, but John Oliver might just have had the wittiest take on the issue.

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

The comedian, talk show host, actor and media-critic, on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, turned his attentions to the porn ban in India to report on the "dramatic technological news".

It had to happen. John Oliver finally had his tryst with Subramanian Swamy. Oliver shows a clip of a CNN IBN debate on porn ban with Subramanian Swamy as a guest. To answer the anchor's question on how watching porn would disrupt the public order, Swamy, as a matter of factly, replies, "You might get corrupted and become a sex maniac."

Oliver goes on to read out  some of the most twisted porn site names that were blocked by the government and even recommends making these sites mandatory rather than banning them to curb "citizens' libido" and stop them from watching porn.

Watch the short and hilarious video below:

Also watch the CNN IBN porn debate with Subramanian Swamy:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 12:38:37 IST

tags: BuzzPatrol , India , John Oliver , Last Week Tonight , porn ban , Subramanian Swamy

also see

Watch: Last Week Tonight host John Oliver ribs Trump for calling Modi 'Father of India', picks up on anti-CAA agitation in latest episode

Watch: Last Week Tonight host John Oliver ribs Trump for calling Modi 'Father of India', picks up on anti-CAA agitation in latest episode

After TikTok, Govinda launches his own YouTube channel; shares two songs sung by himself

After TikTok, Govinda launches his own YouTube channel; shares two songs sung by himself

Poonam Pandey claims to have sent a legal notice to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for allegedly breaching contract

Poonam Pandey claims to have sent a legal notice to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for allegedly breaching contract