John Oliver blocked by Chinese website Weibo after he mocks Xi Jinping on Last Week Tonight

China's microblogging service Weibo has blocked and deleted posts referring to UK comedian John Oliver after he slammed the country's human rights record and mocked President Xi Jinping on his show, Last Week Tonight on HBO.

In a 20-minute segment aired on HBO last Sunday, Oliver criticised China's moves to end presidential term limits and enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought" in its constitution, saying Xi's consolidation of power was driven by a "leadership cult".

Oliver also mocked China's One Belt One Road initiative, its ongoing crackdown on corruption and moves to censor online images of the cartoon bear Winnie the Pooh, said to resemble Xi.

Attempts to post Oliver's English name or the name of his show prompted error messages about "information that violated related laws and regulations". The Chinese translation of his name does not appear to have been censored.

"For my whole life, I won't be able to see John Oliver enter China's market after this episode," one Weibo user wrote on Thursday, using a Chinese translation of Oliver's name.

12 June was the most recent date on Weibo posts referring to John Oliver in English.

Last year, Weibo removed a Chinese-language fan page of John Oliver's show after the satirist interviewed Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, according to a previous moderator of the fan page.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 09:24 AM