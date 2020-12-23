John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers to feature in pandemic thriller The Survivalist
The Survivalist is set a year-and-a-half after the fall of civilisation from a virus outbreak
Hollywood stars John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers are teaming up for a pandemic thriller, titled The Survivalist.
The film marks the reunion of director Jon Keeyes with Malkovich, who starred in his yet-to-be-released action thriller Red 48.
According to Deadline, Keeyes has directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers.
The Survivalist is set a year-and-a-half after the fall of civilisation from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath (Malkovich) who believes he's going to use her to save the world.
Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, who are producing via their Yale Productions banner, described the film as "an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances".
The project recently wrapped filming in the Tri-state area.
See the post
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich to lead pandemic thriller 'The Survivalist' https://t.co/sy5yRfujJl pic.twitter.com/mZdx11EuSS
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 22, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Chris Pine in talks to headline Paramount Pictures’ Dungeons and Dragons film
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the feature adaption of popular fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.
Julia Roberts to co-produce, lead Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me
The Last Thing He Told Me, also produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, is based on Laura Dave's upcoming novel
The Midnight Sky review round-up: George Clooney's 'derivative' directorial carries 'zero emotional weight'
George Clooney's The Midnight Sky "may have links with today's reality, but it never feels real," critics have said.