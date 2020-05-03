John Lafia, co-writer of horror film Child's Play, passes away in Los Angeles; officials confirm it as suicide

John Lafia, who co-wrote 1988 horror film Child’s Play and also co-wrote and directed Child’s Play 2, died on 29 April in Los Angeles. He was 63.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was suicide, reports Variety. His family confirmed the news of his death through a press statement though they did not mention anything about the suicide.

Child’s Play creator and screenwriter Don Mancini also said in a statement provided by Lafia’s family, "We’re devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the Chucky family from the very beginning. He co-wrote the original Child's Play script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed Child's Play 2 — the consensus favorite film among Chucky fans."

"John was an incredibly generous artist," Mancini continued. "He let me tag along with him to every meeting, and shadow him on set; he taught me more about filmmaking during the production of that movie than several semesters in film school. John was also one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative people I ever met, someone who was always taking pictures, and jotting down ideas. We’ll miss him terribly. Much love to his wife Beverly and his children Kane and Tess, of whom John was so very proud.”

Lafia collaborated with Mancini and Holland on the horror movie screenplay, which won a Saturn award for best horror film, as well as a nomination for best writing. He also received a writing credit on the 2019 remake. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lafia coined the name "Chucky" and contributed the infamous line: "Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play?"

Lafia's first big credit was for writing and directing 1988’s The Blue Iguana. This is a crime film starring Dylan McDermott, which was selected for a midnight showing in the official selection at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival.

He is survived by his children Tess and Kane and his former wife Beverly.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 12:42:51 IST