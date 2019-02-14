John Krasinski's spy thriller Jack Ryan renewed for third season by Amazon studios

Amazon Studios has picked up Jack Ryan for a third season. The thriller based on the character of Tom Clancy's novels will continue on the streaming service. The announcement was made by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on 13 February. She said that following the success of the political thriller’s first season and the creative on Season 2, she “saw no reason not to do” more episodes, reports Deadline Hollywood.

The show stars John Krasinski as the titular character, a CIA analyst who in the first season leaves his desk job for the field to track down a dangerous terrorist. In season two, Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 2 went into production last summer, but its release date hasn't been announced yet. Apart from Krasinski, the show also stars Abbie Cornish and Wendell Pierce in recurring roles.

Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland of Lost fame, co-created the series and is produced by Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount Television. Krasinski and the show's stunt team earned Screen Actors Guild Award nominations earlier in the year.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 12:02:06 IST