John Krasinski on losing Captain America role to Chris Evans and his upcoming Amazon show Jack Ryan

Imagine a Marvel Cinematic Universe where The Office star John Krasinski is Captain America. It could have happened only he had to contend with names like Channing Tatum and Chris Evans, who later went on to successfully play the role in six MCU films.

In a Variety cover story, Krasinski, who essays a character who transforms from his desk-jockey job into a badass CIA field agent in Jack Ryan, opened up about how he found out he lost the job to Evans on his wife Emily Blunt's birthday.

“My agent called and said, 'They’re going to go with Chris Evans' and I remember I said, ‘Yeah, look at him. He’s Captain America.'(When his wife offered to cancel their dinner plans) "I said, ‘It’s Chris Evans. Of course we’re going to dinner.'"

At the world premiere of his upcoming Amazon series at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival, the star of A Quiet Place had recently said it was great to focus on real heroes at a time when superheroes enjoy a certain popularity.

He was intrigued to portray Jack Ryan because of the medium of television, rather than films. “I don’t know if I wanted to be Jack Ryan just to be Jack Ryan, though I probably would have been," he told Variety. "It was really the pitch of a long-form television version. Maybe movies weren’t the best medium for Jack Ryan, really, with the books being so long and rich and detailed with tradecraft that with long-form television you could really investigate the character in a real way, similar to the books.”

Krasinski compared his character from the show to the iconic British Secret Service agent James Bond. He referred to Jack Ryan as an American James Bond but with "less sex."

Based on Tom Clancy's novels, Krasinski is just the latest actor to take on the Jack Ryan character, following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Chris Pine and Ben Affleck. The show also stars Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce and Ali Suliman.

The Amazon Prime Original was recently renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, which commences production this summer in Europe, South America, and the US.

After following Ryan's foray into field work in Season 1, the spy confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America in season two. The creators of the series, executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, will continue to serve as co-showrunners for season two.

Both seasons will comprise of eight episodes, with the first season debuting on 31 August.

