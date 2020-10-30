John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi's performance in Dil Bechara as 'magnificent,' actress responds

John Green, on whose book Dil Bechara is based, described Sanjana Sanghi's performance in the film as full of 'humour, heart and deep wells of emotion.'

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi has received an appreciation note from author John Green, who wrote The Fault In Our Stars, on which the 2020 film Dil Bechara is based. The film also stars the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput opposite her.

The actress shared a screenshot of the author's message on Instagram and posted a mong message expressing her excitement as well as happiness on receiving the words of encouragement from the author.

The actor also revealed she saw the 'beautiful message' three months after it was sent.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana wrote that she could not resist sharing the moment with everyone.

"Thank you for these unfathomable words, John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain," she went on to write, before thanking the author for giving the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars.

She also thanked the author for watching the film and embracing her character Kizie. She even thanked him for giving the world the character of Hazel Grace Lancaster.

The message from the author itself saw him stated that he really enjoyed the film and he went on to add that he thought Sanjana's performance was magnificent and full of humour and well as emotion. He thanked her for giving a wonderful life to the character of Kizie and a new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster.

"I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future," he further wrote.

Read Sanghi's post here



Sanjana played the role of a cancer patient Kizie in the film who meets cancer survivor Manny, essayed by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the film, Manny can be seen helping Kizie realise her dreams before fate takes over.

Dil Bechara also sees Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. The directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, the lyrics of the songs in the film have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by AR Rahman.