John Cena shares still from Gully Boy; Ranveer Singh fans rejoice on social media

WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena confused netizens when he posted a still from Ranveer Singh's latest blockbuster Gully Boy on his Instagram. The photo has Apna Time Aayega written over it and shows Singh in the film's climactic rap battle.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 6, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

Although the wrestling star did not provide a caption, fans of the Bollywood actor still went into a tizzy and started congratulating him by flooding the comments section with "bohot hard".

Not just his fans, but two actors from Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi (MC Sher) and Vijay Varma (Moeen Bhai) also posted hysterical comments on the photo.

This is not the first time Cena has posted something random without offering an explanation. Previously, he shared images of comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Daler Mehndi.

He has previously quoted actor Shah Rukh Khan on his twitter and Instagram account a couple of times. In July, Cena once wrote, “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous.” This caught SRK’s attention who responded with, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on the lives of Mumbai’s street rappers DIVINE and Naezy.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 15:44:07 IST