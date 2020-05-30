You are here:

John Cena posts yet another random Indian celeb meme — of Ranveer Singh in his Padmaavat avatar of Alauddin Khilji

Upping his meme game, John Cenaon Friday dubbed actor Ranveer Singh as 'Stone Cold Singh' and shared a photoshopped picture of Singh with dreadlocks.

Cena merged the looks of the wrestler Stone Cold and Singh, in his 'Khilji' character from the film Padmaavat, into one picture and shared the meme on Instagram.

Not just the morphed picture, the WWE wrestler's title to the photo was also a major attraction for the netizens. He dubbed the picture as 'Stone Cold Singh'.

However, the picture has grabbed the attention of many Ranveer Singh's fans, who couldn't stop commenting at the hilarious post.

Actor Ranveer Singh, too, was quick enough to notice the post and commented: "Hahahahaha," followed by laughing emoticon.

